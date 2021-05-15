Health Center Receives $25,000 to Combat COVID-19 Racial Disparities

Birmingham, AL, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) and Valley National Bank (VNB) are teaming up in the battle against COVID-19. The banking institution awarded the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) $25,000 this month for its community-based COVID-19 campaign. ARMS is currently focusing on providing COVID-19 vaccinations in communities of color to increase access and equity. ARMS will use the grant to fund to support their vaccination pop-up clinics throughout the Birmingham metro area.

“We are so appreciative of Valley Bank for supporting our efforts in the fight against COVID-19. This virus has hit black and brown families the hardest. Our organization wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to the vaccine and that they are armed to fight this virus.” - Anthony Gardner, ARMS CEO

“Being a frontline worker, I get to see every day how this vaccine is working to save lives. I am grateful to work for an organization that puts so much emphasis on providing quality healthcare for all communities. I am also grateful to Valley Bank in aiding to fund that mission.” - Dr. Yocunda Clayton, Medical Director ARMS

“Valley applauds ARMS for its contributions to the Birmingham community. It’s crucial now more than ever that everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine. We believe ARMS is helping to ensure that there is equitable access to the vaccine, and it is an honor to be able to aid this campaign.” - Delpha Bartley-Jones, Vice President, Regional CRA Officer – Alabama, Valley Bank

ARMS was also recently aided by the Biden-Harris Administration through its Federally Qualified Community Health Centers Vaccination Program. The program aims to speed up the delivery of vaccines to medically underserved communities and disproportionately affected populations. As a result, ARMS has implemented a series of pop-up vaccination clinics in North Birmingham that began in early April. The health center is also planning to host a pop-up clinic to better reach the Hispanic community.

Alabama Regional Medical Services is a HRSA FTCA-deemed, Community Health Center that has been serving the greater Birmingham area since 1983. ARMS offers a variety of health services at affordable costs to the entire family.

Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy.

