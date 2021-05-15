Hope Seed Foundation Honors 20 Caregivers

Miami, FL, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "A caregiver needs care." Tasheba Gordon, a former caregiver of her mother for 7 years, wanted to honor those who care for others in the shadows. Most people don't even know what a caregiver is. Hope Seed Foundation is honoring 20 caregivers, 15 women, and 5 men, who were nominated by their family, friends, and coworkers. The event is Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn Brickell South.

Honorees will be treated to a makeover, a photo shoot, and a delicious brunch. The event is closed to the public, however, it will be telecast online on Facebook through Hope Seed Foundation, Inc. page. "Caregiving is a divine assignment." According to National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, Caregiving In The U.S. Report (2015), more than 1 in 6 Americans are caring for an elderly family member, disabled relative or friend. The same report states that 39% have to leave their jobs to care for the patient, due to inflexibility in work schedules. 10 Million caregivers, age 50+, lose $3 trillion dollars in wages, retirement, and benefits.

Northeast Business Group on Health Survey (2019-2020), finds that 91% of employers say their employees caring for elderly patients will abandon self-care. The companies surveyed believe that 51% of caregivers would not report their status to employers. The Caregiver Health Effects Study (1999), claims that, "Elderly spousal caregivers (aged 66-96) who experience caregiving-related stress have a 63% higher mortality rate than non-caregivers of the same age."

While caring for her mother, she says she forgot to go to the doctor for herself, although she was in the doctor's office 3 times a week. This is how most caregivers feel, they make the ultimate sacrifice for their loved ones. She knows firsthand what it's like to do God's work, without assistance or accolades. Therefore, she has been given the honor of acknowledging these caregivers, whom have been identified by their family and friends as selfless, and worthy of praise.

Some of the honorees are parents, caring for their disabled children, or a father taking care of his 25-year old autistic son. "We don't think of men when we say the word caregiver, but we have 5 men honorees." Tasheba had to turn away a few nominees for this round, but she believes this should be done quarterly. Serving others is a passion of Mrs. Gordon's. She started Hope Seed Foundation with the mission to: To empower, uplift and encourage individuals to recognize their self-worth, as well as be a motivational platform to seed hope to the hopeless.

Caregivers are also our nurses, our grandmothers, our babysitters, our frontline workers. Her goal is to make sure that the caregivers in our lives know that they are supported. Even if it's bringing them a plate of food because they forget to eat. Giving them a one hour break, so they can go sit in the park. Checking up on them, when they haven't talked to anyone else in 24 hours. "A caregiver needs care." This event brings Tasheba's life around full circle. She is now caring for the caregiver.

The outpouring from the community has been tremendous, and she found more caregivers around her than she even knew. If you would like to donate to Hope Seed Foundation at paypal.me/hopeseedfoundation or contribute to the Hope Gift Bags that are distributed to the honorees, please use the contact information below.

