New Age Marketing Ice Bucket Challenge

Marketing firm in Charlotte participates in their own version of the Ice Bucket Challenge, benefitting the ALS Association.

Charlotte, NC, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This month is ALS awareness month. New Age Marketing decided to do their own version of the ice bucket challenge. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. The Ice Bucket Challenge has raised over $100 million in donations for the ALS Association since the challenge was started in 2014. The challenge has raised awareness for the disease and increased the association’s capacity to invest in research, technology development, and patient care. To donate or learn more, go to als.org.

The New Age Managers pledged a $50 donation per employee who participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge. Participating team members set client production goals for last weekend. Those who did not hit their goal had an ice bucket poured over their head on the following Friday. All proceeds went towards ALS research.

“We thought this would be a great way to get our team members involved in a good cause, while having fun in the office and encouraging each other to hit our professional goals as well. Our goal was to raise $1000 as a company to donate towards the ALS Association, and we smashed that goal and raised $2000!” says senior managing partner, Jared Poniatowski. The ice bucket pouring was recorded live and posted to the NAM social media pages.

New Age Marketing values community involvement and doing their part to make a difference when they can. They look to give back to the community in some way each month. To follow and stay up to date on events at New Age Marketing, see their Facebook (New Age Marketing Inc.) or Instagram (newagemarketinginc) pages, or go to https://newagemarketinginc.net.

