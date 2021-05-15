CFC TERAMATE, a Korean Functional Material Manufacturer, Launched a Highly Transparent Antibacterial Nanodispersion Product

The features of highly transparent antibacterial nanodispersion product are over 99.99% of antibacterial activity within 30 minutes and transmittance of over 95% of visible region. The product is an eco-friendly environmental material based on strong alkaline inorganic materials, and features an antibacterial activity of 99.99% or more against E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus within 30 minutes.

Busan, Korea, South, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CFC TERAMATE, a functional material manufacturer, launched a highly transparent antibacterial nanodispersion product.

The features of highly transparent antibacterial nanodispersion product are over 99.99% of antibacterial activity within 30 minutes and transmittance of over 95% of visible region. The product is an eco-friendly environmental material based on strong alkaline inorganic materials, and features an antibacterial activity of 99.99% or more against E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus within 30 minutes.

The product achieves visible light transmittance of 95% or more by dispersing particle sizes smaller than 50nm (nanometer), and can be manufactured as a master batch for application across various plastic-using industries. Further, it can be dispersed in various media, such as organic solvents and monomers and applied to various fields where wet coating is possible.

When used in air purifying filters, such as air purifiers and conditioners, it demonstrates antibacterial effects in a short period, significantly reducing infectious bacteria. The product is also applicable to livestock vinyl, disposable gloves, packaging bags, as well as antibacterial films on touch screens such as kiosk displays.

The high-transparency antibacterial nanodispersion product is a fruit of CFC TERAMATE's research and development. The company has announced that it will carry on its research and development to become a leader in the field of specialized materials.

Contact Information:

CFC TERAMATE Co. Ltd.

Chiwon Moon

+82-10-4063-0782

Contact via Email

cfctm.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/836479

Press Release Distributed by PR.com