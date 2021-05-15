Busan, Korea, South, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean energy manufacturer, is launching a new brand. The company is leading the science of new and renewable energy by combining solar and LED lighting technology, a new growth green industry.

The brand name, “SEL:ON,” has been developed as the company’s own brand that will play a leading role in the solar industry.

SOLAR CELL + ON is a simplified design by extracting its motif from SOLAR CELL, meaning a key product in the solar street light power generation industry. The brand expresses the confidence and commitment of Sun Energy to rise to the top of the industry, and captures the merits of the product, a solar LED street light that infallibly lights up.

The main color is an intense red that indirectly expresses the image of sunlight, and the logo has been inclined slightly to convey the brand’s dynamism and commitment to continuous growth.

Sun Energy LED is focused on the production of solar street lights and LED indoor and outdoor lights with eco-friendly and renewable energy, and will expand into the comprehensive climate industry that combines energy, environment and carbon finance.

Sun Energy LED is expected to leap into the global lighting market as an eco-friendly company with the SEL:ON brand.

Contact Information:

Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd.

Dongsue Jo

+82-10-4581-9375

Contact via Email

www.sunenergyled.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/836475

Press Release Distributed by PR.com