 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean Energy Manufacturer, is Launching a New Brand

PR.com  
May 15, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Busan, Korea, South, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean energy manufacturer, is launching a new brand. The company is leading the science of new and renewable energy by combining solar and LED lighting technology, a new growth green industry.

The brand name, “SEL:ON,” has been developed as the company’s own brand that will play a leading role in the solar industry.

SOLAR CELL + ON is a simplified design by extracting its motif from SOLAR CELL, meaning a key product in the solar street light power generation industry. The brand expresses the confidence and commitment of Sun Energy to rise to the top of the industry, and captures the merits of the product, a solar LED street light that infallibly lights up.

The main color is an intense red that indirectly expresses the image of sunlight, and the logo has been inclined slightly to convey the brand’s dynamism and commitment to continuous growth.

Sun Energy LED is focused on the production of solar street lights and LED indoor and outdoor lights with eco-friendly and renewable energy, and will expand into the comprehensive climate industry that combines energy, environment and carbon finance.

Sun Energy LED is expected to leap into the global lighting market as an eco-friendly company with the SEL:ON brand.

Contact Information:
Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd.
Dongsue Jo
+82-10-4581-9375
Contact via Email
www.sunenergyled.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/836475

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com