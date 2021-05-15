AfricanCaterers.com Launches Its Online Marketplace to Help Customers Quickly Hire African Caterers

South Wales, United Kingdom, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AfricanCaterers.com announces the grand launch of the world's largest online marketplace for African catering services. Customers can use the AfricanCaterers.com marketplace to search and find the best African caterers near their local area for creating unique experiences and events featuring African cuisine and hospitality. With AfricanCaterers.com marketplace, it is easy to connect with caterers that provide an extraordinary culinary experience featuring authentic African food.

AfricanCaterers.com is based in South Wales, United Kingdom, and is available to users all over the world. AfricanCaterers.com has caterers for all occasions, corporate luncheon, dinner party, wedding celebrations, birthday parties, graduations, remembrance, and all special occasions. It is the marketplace for all African catering services like food services, cocktail, barbecue, buffet, catering equipment, waiting staff, party decoration, takeaway, and drop-off service. African Diasporas who are planning for events in their respective home countries can also contact caterers on the platform and hire them. The marketplace is created to provide flexibility, convenience to customers, event planners, corporate bodies, party hosts in their choice of caterers in line with a set budget.

AfricanCaterers.com receives requests from a large range of clients with different needs like a wedding reception, birthday celebration, corporate meetings, or private party. Service providers will receive only relevant requests that are coming from customers depending on chosen business and categories in their profile. For a small fee, service providers can contact the customers and respond to the request sent to them to complete the deal. It is completely free for caterers to sign up for an account and view the customer requests available in their local areas.

AfricanCaterers.com marketplace platform connects African caterers who can serve delicious African delicacies to customers searching for reliable, professional African caterers around the world. As the world’s largest marketplace for African catering, it is the preferred solution among African caterers for growing their business.

About AfricanCaterers.com

AfricanCaterers.com, previously as AfricaFoodCatering.com, makes it easy to source African Food Caterers and Catering Services Providers for big parties, occasions, anniversaries, business luncheon, etc. Our platform provides you the opportunity to choose the right catering provider that meets your requirements and budgets. Customers can be assured that all our listed catering service partners are experienced, with impeccable backgrounds, well trained, and compliant with all relevant regulations associated with their industry.

