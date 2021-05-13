Lucrotec LLC Announces Free B2B Webinar

Discover how companies are improving their supplier payment processes and regaining valuable time for their teams.

Rockaway, NJ, May 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lucrotec LLC will be holding a free webinar online on May 18, 2021 3:00pm-3:30pm EST/12:00pm-12:30pm PST called Best Practices in B2B Payments.

Discover how companies are improving their supplier payment processes and regaining valuable time for their teams.

Every business is accustomed to paying suppliers, but it remains complex, open to security problems, and somewhat inefficient. The payment supply chain is ripe for innovation.

This webinar, led by Dave Spofford, CEO and Don Farias, Founder and COO; discusses the B2B payments landscape and how Lucrotec connects buyers and suppliers through automation – resulting in digitization, enhanced payment security, and efficiencies. Lastly, connecting to the payment supply chain can “flip the narrative,” transforming accounts payable from a cost center to a profit center.

People interested can register for the webinar free at https://www.linkedin.com/events/bestpracticesinb2bsupplierpayme6795417512877031426/

About Lucrotec

Lucrotec provides technology-driven, business to business supplier payment automation solutions and consulting services to global enterprises. Without disrupting established accounts payable processes, Lucrotec clients experience new and dramatically enhanced revenue streams, improved process efficiencies, reduced operational costs, decreased fraud risks, improved payment security and increased visibility into their vendor expenses and relationships.

Lucrotec’s intelligent payment automation solution combines service expertise in technology and financial management with proprietary software that automates and optimizes the entire vendor payment process. Lucrotec payment automation ensures payments are secure, accurate, on-time, and optimized to generate optimal financial rewards for its clients.

Additional information about Lucrotec, its products, services and, business partners can be found at www.lucrotec.com, or requested via e-mail at info@lucrotec.com, or by calling 1.855.677.6348.

