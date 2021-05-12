Journal of Longevity Inc. (JOL) Announces the Launch of New Nutritional Supplement Line

Costa Mesa, CA, May 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Journal of Longevity, Inc. (JOL), a nutritional supplement startup company, is excited to announce the launch of a new health supplement line available now with vitamins and powder supplements for anyone looking to pursue a healthier lifestyle. The launch includes 18 products formulated with high-quality ingredients aimed to serve a variety of different health goals. The supplements are separated into four different nutrition lines, each with a specific focus including basic nutrition with a multivitamin for overall wellness, functional nutrition for more targeted goals like heart support, healthy weight nutrition for delicious tasting meal replacements for consumers looking to watch their weight, and energy & fitness nutrition for supplements to help improve exercise performance.

The JOL team hopes to help consumers build healthy habits through their thoughtfully researched products. “We want to make healthy living an easy habit to maintain, which is why we made our products easy to consume,” says the JOL team. Additionally, they add, “the Enhance Max Pro nitric oxide booster is available in a delicious peach flavor that’s easy to mix because it’s in powder form. Our Vita-Complete multivitamin is formulated with 22 vitamins and minerals to support your overall health*.” The JOL website also categorizes the products into different health interests to make choosing the right products for the customer easy. For example, those looking for digestive support will find products in this category like Enzyme Elite, a supplement formulated with Aminogen®, an enzyme that helps improve protein digestion and amino acid absorption*. Other health interests include immune boost, healthy aging, sports & fitness, and many more.

JOL’s high-quality products are catered to anyone and everyone looking to supplement with high-quality vitamins.

About Journal of Longevity, Inc.

Journal of Longevity, Inc. (JOL) is a nutritional supplement retailer based in Costa Mesa, California. They are dedicated to bringing high-quality nutritional supplements to consumers and partner with one of the world’s leading manufacturers for soft gels, powders, and other nutritional supplement types. All of JOL’s finished products are proudly blended and manufactured in the USA.

For more information:

Website: www.jol.health

Email: contact@jol.health

Instagram: @jol.health

Facebook: Journal of Longevity

Address: 2973 Harbor Blvd. Box 566, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Telephone: (888) 377-9888

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact Information:

Journal Of Longevity Inc.

888-377-9888

Contact via Email

https://jol.health

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/836459

Press Release Distributed by PR.com