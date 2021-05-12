Principled Technologies Releases New Study Comparing Two Kubernetes Clusters, One Virtualized Using VMware vSphere with Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and the Other Bare-Metal

On two cloud-based workloads, a Kubernetes cluster using VMware vSphere with TKG performed comparably to a bare-metal cluster running Ubuntu Linux and open-source Kubernetes.

Durham, NC, May 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Using the same server hardware, Principled Technologies tested the performance of two Kubernetes clusters on two cloud-based workloads. The two clusters performed similarly, with the virtualized environment utilizing VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) performing better on certain tests.

According to the report, “We found that the two clusters delivered comparable performance on two cloud-based workloads. On the TKG cluster, VMware TKG made it easy to get started, and the cluster also supported greater density than the bare-metal cluster. These results make VMware vSphere a very attractive option for users containerizing workloads with Kubernetes.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/Jfa6Txr.

