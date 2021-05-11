White Clay Technology founder Jonathan Arena, CISSP, publishes book & launches technology service RealTechPros to address small business cyber security and the growing global concern of cyber attacks.

Wilmington, DE, May 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- White Clay Technology, LLC, a strategic technology management services company, is excited to announce the launch of "Cyber Security Essentials for Small Businesses," a quick-read & no-nonsense book targeted at small business owners, written by White Clay Technology President Jonathan Arena, CISSP, ITIL, CSM. This book is available on Amazon.

White Clay Technology is also proud to announce the launch of RealTechPros, its newest nationwide service focuses on small businesses with less than 10 computers. RealTechPros, which built its service offering based on several concepts outlined in the book, will provide affordable US-based remote technical support, computer management & updates, essential cyber security tools, and cloud-based file backups.

RealTechPros believes in three core principles:

- Every organization needs an affordable technology lifeline, no matter how small the business is because business owners want to focus on growing their business.

- Cyber security protection is not an optional activity for any business. Every business is at an equal risk of being attacked, but small businesses are increasingly being targeted.

- Disasters happen to everyone. Protecting their data is the most important step any business owner can take to ensure the continued operation of their business.

“The time for small businesses to get serious about cyber security is now. Cyber-crime now exceeds the drug trade as the number one criminal moneymaker. Despite the availability of several low or no cost risk-reducing steps that small businesses can implement, most are still unprepared for a cyber-attack, making them a very tempting target for cyber criminals. This book & RealTechPros will both help small businesses address cyber security fundamentals in a cost-conscious manner,” said Jonathan Arena, President of White Clay Technology, and author of "Cyber Security Essentials for Small Businesses."

