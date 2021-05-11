Donald L. Trump, MD, FACP, FASCO Joins Cancer Expert Now as Director of Institutional Relationships

Morristown, NJ, May 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cancer Expert Now is thrilled to announce that Donald L. Trump, MD, FACP, FASCO, has officially joined the leadership team as the Director of Institutional Relationships. Dr. Trump will continue to serve on their Expert faculty as a GU cancer expert and will utilize his extensive knowledge to cultivate high-impact relationships with hospitals and research centers to expand cancer education around the world.

Dr. Trump has been a leader of comprehensive cancer center scientific, clinical, and education programs for more than 2 decades. He has served as director of experimental therapeutics at Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center, deputy director for clinical investigations at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, and he was the president and CEO of Roswell Park Cancer Institute (RPCI) from 2007 to 2014, in which he led the successful competitive renewal of the RPCI National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center Support Grant (CCSG) twice. From 2002 to 2007, he was co-PI of the Roswell Park CCSG, associate institute director, and senior vice president for clinical investigation. He has been co-PI or PI on numerous peer-reviewed National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense, and American Cancer Society grants.

Dr. Trump’s clinical and research program has focused on developing new approaches in genitourinary (GU) cancer treatment, especially in prostate cancer, with a particular emphasis on the evaluation of the biological and clinical roles of vitamin D and vitamin D analogues in GU cancer etiology and therapeutics. He has led institutional and cooperative group trials in new treatment approaches to GU malignancies, and has developed several vitamin D-based clinical studies. He has carried out detailed pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic assessments of calcitriol (the most active vitamin D compound), given by several schedules and routes of administration and collaborated in preclinical assessments of vitamin D-based therapeutics and translational studies emanating from these clinical trials.

In 2015, Dr. Trump moved to Northern Virginia as founding director of the newly established Inova Schar Cancer Institute (ISCI), a part of the Inova Health System, and was appointed professor of medicine at the University of Virginia. In early 2019, Dr. Trump retired from his ISCI leadership position. Since retirement Dr. Trump continues to act as a senior advisor to several cancer centers and drug development companies. He and colleague, Eric Rosenthal have written a book, Centers of the Cancer Universe: 50 Years of Progress Against Cancer which recounts the history of cancer centers in the US after the National Cancer Act of 1971 and the influences of these centers on the remarkable progress that has occurred in cancer research and cancer care in the past half century. Centers of the Cancer Universe: 50 Years of Progress Against Cancer will be published by Rowan and Littlefield in October, 2021.

