New Study from Principled Technologies Shows k-means Clustering Performance from the Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 Server with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 Processors

Principled Technologies (PT) demonstrated that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 server with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors analyzed data in less time, handled more data per hour, and delivered a better performance-per-dollar ratio than the same server with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processors.

Durham, NC, May 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For organizations that use k-means clustering to analyze data, hardware that can quickly process this data could deliver actionable information sooner, equipping decision-makers with valuable insight. PT used a k-means clustering workload targeting an Apache Spark database to test a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 server in two configurations: one with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors and one with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processors. Their results indicate that the Dell EMC PowerEdge server with the 3rd Gen processors could deliver increased performance and value.

According to the report, “When we compared the k-means performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors to that of the same server with AMD EPYC 7542 processors, we found that the solution with the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors completed a k-means clustering workload on the Spark-Bench benchmark in 28.5 percent less time. Based on our processing rate calculations, the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processor-powered Dell EMC PowerEdge server handled up to 40 percent more data per hour. Factoring this performance into the hardware and support price, we also found that this configuration offered 24.5 percent better performance per dollar.”

To learn more about the findings from PT, read the report at http://facts.pt/RRQ3nvZ

