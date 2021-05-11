Geek Land Introduces an Upgraded Version of Temperature Scanning Kiosk with Built-in HID Proximity Card Reader for Integration with Building Access Control Systems.

To help combat the spread of the COVID-19 in the workplace and protect the health of employees at work, Geek Land introduces an updated version of the temperature kiosk with several key features such as a) higher resolution thermal camera to take more accurate measurements at a longer range 3-5 feet vs. the earlier 2-3 feet range. b)Built-in HID Proximity card reader for building access control and c) Email integration with Microsoft Office 365 and exchange

Atlanta, GA, May 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To help combat the spread of the COVID-19 in the workplace and protect the health of employees at work, Geek Land USA, LLC has introduced an updated Temperature Screening Kiosk marketed under the BIOSCAN brand with several hardware and software enhancements that enables fast screening of employees at entry points for elevated temperature that may indicate potential virus infection. See the OSHA's guidance https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/safework.

The Dynamic Face Recognition and temperature scanning access control system is based on an AI enabled 8" Android OS based with face recognition and built-in IR temperature sensor that can quickly recognize people as employees or visitors, scan temperature and alert the employee and/or designated health safety office if the temperature is higher than normal. Built with a IP65 industrial grade casing, the unit can be deployed on turnstiles, standalone pedestal stands, or wall mounted next to entry ways.

Marketed under the BIOSCAN brand (www.bioscantech.com), Geek Land introduced the first version of the temperature kiosk in partnership with the original manufacturer Huafan Group Industrial Co. Limited based in China in the early part of 2020 in response to COVID-19 and has successfully deployed the system in several businesses, educational institutions, and government building during the year to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus. The first generation of the temperature kiosk was primarily targeted for standalone temperature screening operation for businesses, retail shops and restaurants. Many US Enterprises were hesitant to integrate the unit as part of their building access control due to lack of several key features including:

A) Reliance on facial recognition for user identification. The first-generation units used facial recognition technology as the only means to recognize users. The facial recognition was not 100% accurate leading to many mismatches in user identification.

B) Synching user data between their building access control system and the temperature scanner.

C) Lack of email integration with Microsoft Exchange or Office365

D) Lack of HIPPA Compliance

E) Temperature measurement inaccuracies due to change in seasons.

Having collected considerable feedback from customers, Geek Land has worked with the manufacturer to relaunch its second generation of the Temperature Kiosk with hardware and software to address the specific needs of the US market.

Hardware enhancements include a higher resolution thermal camera to take more accurate measurements at a longer range 3-5 feet vs. the earlier 2-3 feet range.

Built-in HID Proximity card reader for building access control. Users can now scan directly their 26bit and 34bit HID proximity cards for user identification and authentication. Using the Wiegand interface the device can connect to most building access control systems such as Brivo for granting employee and visitor access to building facilities.

Touchscreen interface for entering questionnaire surveys, COVID Questionnaire survey support and TLS1.2 support for email integrations with Microsoft Exchange and Office 365.

Software enhancements include the addition of HID card access for user identification and authentication in addition to facial recognition, temperature compensation to address seasonal variations in temperature, several usability enhancements, support for printing passes and security enhancements for HIPPA compliance.

Key features of the new Temperature Kiosk

8.1" HD touch screen display.

The touchscreen interface allows users to input Covid Questionnaire survey easily

Higher resolution temperature scanner

The new temperature kiosk supports a longer-range IR Temperature sensor with 120x90 Resolution with accuracy of +-0.5C at a distance of 4-5 feet.

Built-in Front HID Proximity Card Reader

The kiosk supports HID card reader that supports 26bit and 34bit cards. Support for other card formats such as 36 bits is in the roadmap. A new mode of operation enables users to scan their company issued HID cards, measure temperature, and send Wiegand output to external access control systems if temperature is normal.

Integration with Access Control Systems

The new temperature kiosk supports Wiegand interface for integration with most Access control systems. A typical use case would be to send Weigand data to the Access Control System when a user scans their ID card, and the temperature reads normal. This then allows the Access Control System to open the door and grant the user access to the building facility.

Support for TLS1.2 Standard for email

The temperature kiosk now supports TLS1.2 protocol for integration with Microsoft Exchange, Office 365 for email notification. Emails alert scan be generated on detection of high temperature and mask wearing and on any negative COVID questionnaire survey input.

Health Questionnaire Survey with customizable templates

The new temperature kiosk now supports the creation of customizable COVID Questionnaire survey. Users can enter the survey questions using the touchscreen interface. All the information is captured and recorded. Email alerts are sent whenever the user has answered a specific question that may warrant intervention.

Printing passes via thermal printer

The temperature scanner has a new feature to print passes via an attached thermal printer.

APIs are available for OEMs/developers to develop new apps or integrate their existing applications with the device.

Distributors, resellers, security installers and systems integrators are encouraged to contact us at support@geekland.co for partnership possibilities. For more information visit https://www.geekland.co/BIOS01-Automated-Temperature-Screening-Kiosk-for-Large-Business-GKR08T.htm

About Geek Land USA, LLC

Geek land USA, LLC (http://www.geekland.co) is a privately owned company established in Atlanta, GA, USA in 2010. Our focus is on providing Android based touch screen displays such as industrial HMIs & rugged tablets, digital signage systems, embedded systems, access control systems and home/building automation systems. Our expertise is in the design and manufacturing of purpose-built Android OS based embedded SBCs, tablet pcs, and touchscreen displays with customized ROM/OS for OEMs in industrial and consumer areas utilizing SOCs from Qualcomm, NXP/IMX6, Media Tek and Rockchip CPUs. Our mission is to provide our customers with cost effective and reliable purpose-built solutions that fully address their specific market and operational requirements.

