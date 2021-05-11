Genesys Works Announces Selvon M. Waldron as Executive Director of Its National Capital Region Program

Today, Genesys Works, a national youth workforce development program for promising high school students which creates a diverse talent pipeline for top U.S. employers, announced Selvon M. Waldron as executive director of its National Capital Region (NCR) program, which serves students in the Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia areas.

Washington, DC, May 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Since 2015, Genesys Works has partnered with NCR companies to provide meaningful work opportunities to thousands of talented high school students, most of whom are first-time college goers and people of color; groups that have been marginalized and historically underrepresented in the workplace. As executive director of the NCR program, Waldron will lead regional strategy and operations, while actively collaborating with corporate and community leaders to build the region’s future workforce.

“We are thrilled to have a leader of Selvon’s caliber leading the next phase of growth and impact for Genesys Works NCR,” said board member, Laura Giangiuli, Chief Human Resources Officer of Calibre Systems. “Selvon’s deep experience in both the corporate and education sectors, combined with his strong strategic and analytic skills, positions him well to elevate and lead Genesys Works’ NCR program. As a respected leader in the community, he will be an influential advocate for the students we serve.”

Prior to joining Genesys Works, Waldron served as the Director of Student Services for Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School. While there, he developed and guided many educational efforts aimed at student engagement, improvements in quality of life, stability, exposure and access to educational pathways and careers.

“I am honored to join Genesys Works, a program which has been instrumental in expanding opportunities and economic prosperity for high school students in the D.C. and Northern Virginia communities,” said Waldron. I look forward to working with our business, philanthropic and education communities to increase Genesys Works’ impact on the lives of young adults in the region.”

Prior to joining the Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School, Selvon was the executive director of Life Pieces to Masterpieces, a D.C. non-profit that leverages artistic expression to unlock the potential of African American boys and young men. Selvon has an master’s degree in urban education from the University of Maryland. He earned his undergraduate and master’s degree in business administration from the University of the District of Columbia. Selvon currently serves on the Boards of Upskill Enterprise, The Roraima Institute and the Kellibrew Survivors Network.

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities through skills training, meaningful work experiences, and impactful relationships. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, a paid year-long corporate internship, college and career coaching, and alumni support to and through college. Our goal is to move more students out of poverty and into professional careers, creating a more productive and diverse workforce in the process. Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has grown to serve thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington’s National Capital Region and New York. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.

