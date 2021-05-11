Wilma J. Brown-Foreman, Education Specialist Honored as a Top Educator for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Chesterfield, VA, May 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wilma J. Brown-Foreman, Education Specialist of Chesterfield, Virginia has been honored as a Top Educator for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and ministry.

About Wilma J. Brown-Foreman, Education Specialist

Dr. Wilma J. Brown-Foreman is a retired English teacher with almost 45 years of experience in secondary education. Currently, she serves as a minister in her church in Virginia and as an educational consultant at her business, Academic Initiatives for Biblical Literacy (AIBL) in Secondary Public Education. Dr. Brown-Foreman is the founder and pastor of the Sanctuary of God Pentecostal Church in Prince George, Virginia. She has served as a pastor there for more than 27 years.

Born January 12, 1954 in North Carolina, Wilma obtained a B.A. in English from Winston-Salem State University, a M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction and a M.Ed. in Administration and Instruction from Averett University, and an Ed.S. from Liberty University in 2012. She became a Licensed Ordained Minister from Aenon Bible College of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1966.

Ms. Brown-Foreman fulfilled her lifelong dream when she began teaching secondary English at the age of 23 in Virginia. She taught in Surry County Public Schools for over 29 years, in Sussex County Public Schools for 6 years, in Henrico County’s New Bridge Christian Academy for 2 years, and in the Brunswick County Public Schools for over 6 years before she retired for the second time in 2019.

In 2002, Dr. Wilma Brown-Foreman compiled and published a 388-page biblical literacy curriculum for high school English and history teachers. Since then, she has spent the last 19 years advocating elective Hebrew Bible literacy courses that follow the 1st Amendment guidelines for religious studies in public education, as upheld in the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Abington v. Schempp. In 2019, Wilma stood before the Virginia House of Delegates to propose that Virginia’s public high schools will provide students the opportunity to study Hebrew Bible literacy elective courses across the state (academically, not devotionally) (HB1122). Currently, Dr. Brown-Foreman is working on an elective Bible as/in literature course curriculum for secondary education with the goal of receiving accreditation so that high school students will receive credit toward their graduation requirements.

The mission of AIBL is to strengthen literacy in public secondary education through the academic studies of the Hebrew Scriptures. AIBL specializes in supporting secondary public-school English and history teachers with writing and implementing constitutionally sound lesson plans, worksheets, quizzes, and tests to include academic studies of Hebrew Scriptures in connection to Western literature and culture. She is currently planning AIBL online educational workshops and training sessions that will empower teachers and students to exercise their 1st Amendment rights on public school campuses. Additionally, AIBL will provide on-line academic biblical literacy resources for off campus Bible study groups and after-school religious high school clubs.

Wilma Brown-Foreman has presented both statewide and national professional biblical literacy workshops for secondary educators. She was named Teacher of the Year by Surry County High School in 2003. Wilma was invited to the White House's first national faith-based initiatives conference in June 2004. In 2020, Wilma was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide and as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized. She is affiliated with the Virginia Association of Teachers of English, the Virginia State Council Inc, and the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World. She is also a member of the V.E.A., the N.E.A., and the C.E.A.I. Mrs. Brown-Foreman has also written and published numerous educational articles to support literacy, including biblical literacy.

Wilma Brown-Foreman’s educational philosophy is: “I believe that a quality education for all students in Western society, including an understanding of the Hebrew Bible, is foundational to personal, cultural, and organizational success on all levels of academia.” - Dr. Wilma J. Brown, Education Specialist (Ed. S.)

Mrs. Wilma J. Brown-Foreman is married to Lieutenant Colonel (Retired, Army) Theodore M. Foreman, Sr. She has two children, Cory L. Brown, and Chana L. Brown-Montgomery, and five grandchildren. Her hobbies include gardening, listening to spiritual music, reading, shopping, and traveling.

“AIBL: Lighting Minds, Unfolding Understanding and Imparting Wisdom-Closing the Biblical Literacy Gap in Public Education” - Dr. Wilma J. Brown, Education Specialist (Ed. S.)

For further information, contact www.aibl.info.

