Proven Optics Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

Columbus, OH, May 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded software and Financial Management services company, announced their advancement to Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. To become an Elite Partner, Proven Optics achieved demanding, world-class criteria, demonstrating key areas of success in competency, capabilities, and overwhelming customer success. Proven Optics supports ServiceNow customers with the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite.

In October of 2020, Proven Optics released their Financial Management Application Suite on the ServiceNow store and became certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program. This program is designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for customers across various industries. The Application Suite combines the platform native capabilities with over twenty years of IT Financial Management (ITFM) practitioner experience to bring a modern approach to financial management for Enterprise and Public Sector organizations.

“Proven Optics is incredibly proud to be a part of the ServiceNow partner ecosystem. Becoming an Elite partner demonstrates our investment into our new Applications and our commitment to our customers success. We look forward to continuing our journey with ServiceNow and bringing industry-leading Financial Management solutions to the market,” said Ben Perkins, Founding Partner of Proven Optics.

Proven Optics’ transition to an Elite Partner recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Proven Optics’ level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

You can find the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite on the ServiceNow store today.

Proven Optics is a software and services company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. We help clients in both IT and Finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on SaaS platforms that leverage our 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial & Federal implementations. Our solutions enable financial management modernization to provide IT & Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions. For information or demonstration of our products, please contact Ben Perkins at ben.perkins@provenoptics.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

