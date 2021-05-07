Denali Advanced Integration Stands with India to provide funding for aid with the help of Providence Health - Commits to $100,000 humanitarian funds and seeks other givers

Redmond, WA, May 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration, a family-owned, privately held global leader in delivering integrated technology solutions and services, is teaming with its global business partners to support the Stand with India campaign launched by Providence. Denali is committing $100,000 to the health system’s St. Joseph Community Partnership fund donation of $150,000, including $50,000 matching funds for caregiver donations.

The Stand with India initiative is seeking additional funding from other global partners and alliances who wish to join forces in providing necessary aid and resources to those affected. Providence Stand with India

Both organizations are offering support in the form of donations to local hospitals and non-profits to help meet India’s most pressing needs during this time of crisis. This assistance:

- Helps deploy critically needed supplies, such as oxygen concentrators, to local non-governmental organizations and hospital partners, in and around our service area.

- Provides vital funding for COVID-19 response efforts at St. Joseph Hospital in Nagpur, a part of the global community of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

- Supports care services in Hyderabad, helping the setup of intermediary hospitals, through United Way.

“The world has bravely fared the ravages of COVID for more than a year, and now our brothers and sisters in India are facing the pandemic at its most horrific,” said Majdi Daher, CEO and co-founder of Denali. “We are proud to partner with Providence to help save lives now.”

Rod Hochman, M.D., president and CEO at Providence, said Providence’s Mission compels the organization to extend its healing ministry to alleviate India’s human suffering.

“We hold everyone affected by this pandemic close in our hearts,” Dr. Hochman said. “We are especially standing with the many Providence caregivers who have family members in India and our own caregivers at the Providence Global Center in India.”

Denali’s professional services teams helped Seattle healthcare providers during the height of the U.S. crisis, designing and deploying drive-thru testing clinics in record time. The teams worked to ensure the most vulnerable populations could safely be tested while lessening the burden on essential ER services. The teams also supported onsite technology needs of healthcare providers on the frontlines.

Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia.

Contact Information:

Denali Advanced Integration

Jen Pointer

425-885-4000

Contact via Email

www.denaliai.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/836152

Press Release Distributed by PR.com