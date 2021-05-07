United Pacific Introduces All-New Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck

Long Beach, CA, May 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific’s Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck (Part # 110919 / 110920) are now available.

Superb reproduction of the original outer rocker panels with all contour and detail for the 1967-72 Chevy & GMC Truck are now available to order. Made with high quality steel with smooth stamping - making it easy to form during installation. Applied with black EDP coating to keep the panels fresh and rust-free.

“As many C10 owners know first-hand, the outer rocker panels often get damaged by rocks and other road debris and are prone to rusting,” said Jai Baek, Marketing and Creative Director for United Pacific. “Offering high quality replacement rocker panels has the 2nd Gen C10 enthusiasts very excited and we’re happy to provide them with parts they want and need.”

The release of the outer rocker panels for the 1967-72 Chevy & GMC Truck extends the already massive catalog for the C10. Now available to order on UPcarparts.com or at local United Pacific Authorized Dealers. MSRP: $40.49 per side.

