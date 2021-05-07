mobileLIVE Named Canada's Best Managed Companies for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Despite a challenging year felt across the globe, the company maintained its drive, culture and future vision.

Toronto, Canada, May 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- mobileLIVE is being recognized for its commitment to strategy, culture, innovation, and sustained growth, earning Deloitte’s Canada Best Managed Companies for a fifth, and perhaps, most memorable, year in a row.

“The entire world felt the impact of the pandemic, and we were not immune. It was challenging, but being an agile organization by nature with digital in our DNA, we were able to pivot quickly,” said Jahan Ali, CEO and Founder of mobileLIVE. “Good planning, clear and communicated strategy, and a resilient culture helped us respond, not react to events as they unfolded. That is why maintaining this designation is something not only myself, but our entire organization is proud of and will continue to strive for.”

Going into its 28th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is the country's leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues exceeding $25 million. These companies are judged across 4 pillars, including:

Strategy & Execution

Culture & Commitment

Capabilities & Innovation

Governance & Financials

“This past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian business and has touched each and everyone in some form or another - including this year’s Best Manage Winners,” said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, have led them to this achievement and it mustn’t go unnoticed."

Each year, several sponsors join Deloitte in celebrating Canadian Business, among which is CIBC.

“CIBC is especially proud to celebrate and recognize the winners of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in what has been a very challenging year,” said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. “The companies had to make tough decisions, adapt quickly to a new environment and most importantly, continue to innovate and invest for the future.”

About mobileLIVE

mobileLIVE is a Canadian technology-services provider and specializes in accelerating digital transformation. Recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, mobileLIVE improves digital experiences and modernizes the technology landscape for some of the world’s most iconic and Fortune 500 brands in the Telecom, Financial, Healthcare, Real-estate, and Manufacturing industry. Their strategic partnerships, diverse teams from 25 countries, growing client roster, and 100% client retention have contributed to 18 notable industry recognitions and a reputation for innovating and simplifying. At mobileLIVE, success isn’t complicated. It’s simply choosing to be better than yesterday. Learn more at www.mobileLIVE.ca

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continue

s to be the mark of excellence for privately held Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

