Busan, Korea, South, May 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ZINCOTEC, a Korean manufacturer specializing in water-soluble anti-corrosive coatings, is expanding new markets in recognition of its excellent quality of Zinc Flake Coating, GEOPERT (product name), from global customers.

ZINCOTEC developed GEOPERT in Korea, an environmentally-friendly water-soluble non-chromium rust inhibitor in 2004 in Korea, and acquired a domestic patent in Korea for the product in 2006.

Unlike oil-based products, Korean GEOPERT is a non-hazardous material and has almost no VOC, so it can provide a comfortable working environment and ensure worker safety.

In addition, unlike rival products in Korea, it has low viscosity and can be applied to any shape such as screws, wrench bolts and washers, with next to no liquid build-up or sticky marks. Its defect rate is low and productivity is excellent in Korea.

In salt spray testing (SST) in Korea for corrosion resistance, the product passed 1,500 hours without the occurrence of red rust. The anti-rust effect of 1500 hours means that the product can last 15 to 20 years on metal surfaces.

ZINCOTEC expects significant growth in the global market as a rust prevention coating manufacturer in Korea with exceptional technology and economic feasibility.

