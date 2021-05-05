Henna Naseem Recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Sacramento, CA, May 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henna Naseem of Sacramento, California has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of women’s retail apparel. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Henna Naseem

Henna Naseem is the owner of Natomas Boutique, based in Sacramento, California. She is a supplier of women’s clothing. Henna chooses which products to sell including apparel, accessories, and jewelry. Natomas Boutique sells ladies and men's suits of all seasons and fancy dresses in linen and cotton with embroidery. They specialize in salwars, sarees, blouses, Maharani style kurtas, kurtis, leggings, frocks, bridal wear, groom wear, and ladies gold plated jewelry. All merchandise is available at great prices. Ms. Naseem oversees the operations, management, marketing, and administration of the shop. The shop is open from 10am-9pm Monday through Saturday, and 11am-7pm on Sunday.

Henna earned a B.S. in Human Resources Management from the University of Phoenix in 2018. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and sewing.

For further information, please contact https://www.facebook.com/hennana63/ and https://www.facebook.com/Natomas-Boutique-743686675767394/.

About P.O.W.E.R. Magaine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/834516

Press Release Distributed by PR.com