Hooters Peoria Closing After 18 Years

Hooters of Peoria is closing after 18 years. Last day of business will be May 9.

Phoenix, AZ, May 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hooters Peoria will be closing after 18 years. The last day of business will be Sunday, May 9. The store will close at 10pm. Guests are invited to come in to feast on their favorite Hooters foods, enjoy amazing service and say goodbye to this iconic location.

Hooters has enjoyed being an active participant in the community and the company is grateful for all the loyal guests and exceptional staff over the years. Unfortunately, the last year has presented unforeseen challenges and it has been decided to close this site. Hooters is actively looking for new locations that will continue the legacy of the brand as well as support the new Hooters contemporary designs.

Additionally all staff have been offered positions at other locations across the valley and will retain all tenure and promotions/positions achieved at the Peoria location.

