New York Health Welcomes Denise Abselet, DO Specialist in Geriatrics and Primary Care

Port Jefferson Station, NY, May 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified internal medicine physician and geriatrician Denise Abselet, DO, has joined its team of physicians. She will be practicing at 701 Route 25A, Suite 2, Mount Sinai, NY 11766.

Dr. Abselet has over 20 years of primary care experience and specializes in geriatric medicine and healthy living for older adults. Growing up, Dr. Abselet spent a lot of time with her grandparents, helping them age. She especially loves the geriatric population for their wisdom and life experiences. Dr. Abselet was inspired to go into primary care to be a team with her patients and their families.

Denise Abselet, DO, was born and raised on Long Island. She attended an undergraduate at Stony Brook University and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1987. She received her medical degree at Des Moines University, graduating with honors in 1991, and was elected to the National Osteopathic Honor Society, Sigma Sigma Phi.

Dr. Abselet is a diplomate of the National Board Of Osteopathic Medical Examiners. She completed a one-year rotating internship at Massapequa General Hospital and then completed a three-year residency at NYU Winthrop Hospital.

Trust and open communication is an essential aspect of Dr. Abselet’s approach to care. She truly listens to her patients’ concerns. “They choose to come to me for advice and trust me with their lives, so I strive every day to be the best physician I can to provide comfort and reassurance,” Dr. Abselet said.

She is excited about delivering excellent care in a culture that prioritizes commitment, respect, communication, and acceptance with NY Health’s multi-specialty team of physicians.

