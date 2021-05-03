 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Startup Assists Businesses; Empower Employees in Diverse, Inclusive & Equitable Cultures

PR.com  
May 03, 2021 6:09pm   Comments
Share:

Indianapolis, IN, May 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Culture Fit 20/20 announced the launch of their culture-centric company.

Culture Fit 20/20 provides solutions for companies seeking to boost employee engagement and increase diversity and inclusion, resulting in greater innovation, and improved performance and profitability. Solutions are guided by an advisory board, which represents the views, interests, and needs of the diverse demographics reflected in today’s workplace.

“Our focus is on building high-functioning, inclusive organizations where employees are valued, empowered, and engaged,” says Susanne Bowen, Culture Fit 20/20 founder.

Culture Fit 20/20, itself, is comprised of a diverse team of consultants from a wide range of backgrounds and spanning various industries, government entities, and the not-for-profit sector.

“The level of expertise, experience and enthusiasm Culture Fit has attracted prepares us for the most challenging of assignments,” says Bowen.

Services fall in two areas:

Culture Services
- Customized cultural assessments
- Design and implementation of Solutions Roadmap
- Periodic review and revisions to Roadmap

Professional Development Solutions
- Personalized Opportunity and Development strategies
- Mentoring and coaching to enhance and optimize skills and development
- Workshops focused on providing in-depth educational and development for leaders, project managers, and employees

The Value and Need for Culture Fit 20/20 Services

“In a global environment of growing uncertainty and declining governance, Culture Fit 20/20 enhances the well-being, preparedness, and alignment of employee’s values with those of the companies in which they work with a view to creating inclusiveness and meaning. This has never been more urgent and necessary than today!”
- Dr. Michel-Henry Bouchet, Distinguished Finance Professor - SKEMA

Start strengthening your culture today to respond to the demands of tomorrow by contacting Culture Fit 20/20.

For More Information:
Culture Fit 20/20
Better Vision for a Better Culture
(317) 458-2200
info@culturefit2020.com
www.culturefit2020.com

Contact Information:
Culture Fit 20/20
Joshua Dick
317-458-2200
Contact via Email
culturefit2020.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/835505

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com