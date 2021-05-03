Finding and Supporting Black Owned Businesses Just Got Easier; The Black 411 Will Help You Find Black Owned Businesses Fast, Simple, Immediate

Black Excellence Technology Group announces the relaunch of The Black 411. You now can find black owned businesses instantly. No more looking for directories, or on-line sites, or using all of your memory on your phone with apps. The Black 411 will help you find what you are looking for Simple, Fast, Immediate.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Black 411™ has relaunched on May 1, 2021 and they are signing up new businesses now.

The Black 411™ is a "Targeted Information Service" that allows consumers to use their smart phone to find and locate black owned businesses instantly. Currently African Americans use online directories, or cell phone apps to locate businesses. With The Black 411 you simply text or call and they do it all. Just text the type of business, product, or service you are looking for, along with the city or state and The Black 411™ will instantly provide you with listings of black owned businesses that can provide the product or service you are looking for. There are black entrepreneurs in every field and in every line of business; in the past consumers could not easily find black owned businesses when they needed them which has caused a tremendous imbalance in how we spend the $1.5 Trillion we earn. We currently spend a very small percentage of that with Black owned businesses. In this climate of Black Lives Matter, and Black Dollars Matter, The Black 411™ provides an easy and cost effective tool to help consumers search for the businesses and to help them provide more support to black entrepreneurs and companies. As corporate America struggles to add diversity to their marketing plans, The Black 411 helps finding those black business to be much easier.

Black Excellence Technology Group has done several upgrades to The Black 411™. You now can receive reports of how many businesses were referred to you. You will get their contact information for future marketing. You also can pay per lead instead of signing up for an annual plan.

The Black 411 has also upgraded their network and back office with new technology that will make it easy for registered users to get the listings and information they need quickly. Consumers can now search by asking for a type of business, but also by asking for a specific type of product or service that they need. Customers can be as specific or general as they want. For example, you can search for a lawyer that specializes in tax law and The Black 411™ will provide a list of attorneys that specialize in those areas of law. Or lets say you need a washing machine in Dallas. You can simply text "Washing Machine in Dallas", and you will receive listing of businesses that sell Washing machines in Dallas. The Black 411 will give you listings of Black owned businesses that meet your search criteria all over the US.

The Black 411™ is currently free for consumers to use. Compare that cost to what you pay for traditional Directory Assistance. Currently consumers pay $1.40 to use directory assistance with Verizon, AT&T charges $1.49, and Sprint charges $1.99. With The Black 411™ a customer simply texts or calls the access number, tells The Black 411™ the type of business, product or service they are searching for, plus the city or state, and The Black 411™ does the rest.

Ashley Spear, Chief Marketing Officer said, "What makes the service great is that we help connect consumers and businesses at the point of sale and interest. We change marketing so that you get the customer when they are looking for your product or service." Ashley continued, "The Black 411™ will provide a simple, fast and immediate tool for consumers to find a business when they are looking to purchase a specific product or service. Business owners can reach their customers when they are looking to buy." The Black 411 will change the economic climate of this country. According to Nielsen's African American Consumer report, Blacks spend over $1.5 Trillion dollars each year and less than 3% of that goes to black owned businesses. The Black 411 will help to provide a more targeted way to spend those dollars with Black owned businesses so that Black businesses receive a much larger percentage than they are receiving today.

About Black Excellence Technology Group: BE Technology Groups is a Black owned technology company based in Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and New York that is looking to help provide economic growth thru technology. The company was initially founded in 2006. For more information go to our website www.black411.net Please e-mail our sales department if you have specific questions, at sales@black411.net

