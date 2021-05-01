Scent & Fire®️ Candle Company Launches Sneaker-Inspired Candles That Smell Like a Fresh Pair of Kicks

Scent & Fire®️, a black-owned candle company, dropped an exclusive line of candles that were inspired by this era's most legendary sneakers - Air Force 1s, Air Jordans, and Air Maxes. The Sole•ly Inspired collection consists of 3 different candles, all inspired by the sneakers that every sneakerhead should have in their shoe-arsenal.

Fresno, CA, May 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This April, Scent & Fire dropped an exclusive line of candles that were inspired by this era’s most legendary sneakers - Air Force 1s, Air Jordans, and Air Maxes. The founder of Scent & Fire, Monisha Edwards, who is also a sneakerhead herself, wanted to recreate the essence of a fresh pair of sneakers into an aromatic experience through scented candles. The collection is called Sole•ly Inspired.

Made from 100% sustainable soy and phthalate-free fragrances, the line of candles not only smell good, they are completely eco-friendly and biodegradable. The Solely Inspired collection consists of 3 different candles, all inspired by sneakers that every sneakerhead should have in their shoe-arsenal.

The 3 candles include Force One, Jumpman, and Maxed Out.

Force One was inspired by the legendary stable shoes, Air Force Ones. Designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982, the Air Force 1 shoe was highly favored by the inner-city you in Harlem, NY, for which they nicknamed the shoes as “Uptowns.” The Force One Scented Candle is a combination of Suede, Cedarwood, Amber, Sandalwood, Patchouli, and Velvet Musk.

Air Jordan 1 was one of the most iconic pairs of sneakers that Nike released. Made for and inspired by legendary baller Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 1 was exclusively produced for Michael in 1984 and released to the public on April 1, 1985. The shoe was designed by Peter Moore, Tinker Hatfield, and Bruce Kilgore. The Jumpman Scented Candle is a combination of Amber, Musk, Bergamot, Mahogany.

Air Max 1 was introduced to the world on March 26, 1987. The legendary sneaker was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who was hired by Nike in 1981. Hatfield was originally hired as a corporate architect to design the buildings at Nike’s Oregon campus. It wasn’t until 1985 when Hatfield started designing shoes for the brand. The Maxed Out Scented Candle is a unique combination of Cedarwood, Bergamot, Lavender, Sandalwood, Tobacco, Black Amber.

Every true sneaker collector knows the importance of keeping kicks fresh and clean. The Sole Refresher is the ultimate refresher for the shoe, body, and atmosphere. Formulated as a perfume-grade spray, the concoction of Bergamot, Musk, and Mahogany is guaranteed to linger long after a couple of sprays.

Each candle is housed in a branded Sole•ly Inspired Box with a sticker sheet. There is also a Sole•ly Inspired Music Playlist. Scan the QR code on the candle and box to access the downloadable playlist on Apple Music.

The Sole•ly Inspired Collection can be purchased at scentandfire.com

Find out more about the collection at: http://bit.ly/solely-inspired

Find Scent & Fire® on social media @scentandfire

For media inquiries, please email pr@scentandfire.com

About Scent & Fire®

Scent & Fire® Candle Company is an eco-luxury home fragrance brand that manufactures environmentally responsible products for the Culture, Self-Care, and Mental Wellness. We utilize technology to enhance aromatic experiences through curated music playlists and online community building. We’re a leading Black-Owned and Women-Owned candle manufacturer.

