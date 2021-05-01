Inland Empire Self Storage Sold

Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers Perris California Sale

Laguna Beach, CA, May 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bancap Self Storage Group, the "#1 Self Storage Broker in California," announced it recently completed the sale of SS Mini Storage in the Inland Empire area of Southern California. The property offered investors the opportunity to purchase a smaller storage facility with freeway frontage and additional undeveloped land that is used for vehicle storage. Dean Keller, the firm’s president, was the exclusive listing agent and sole broker of the transaction. The sellers were two out-of-state private LLCs.

The seasoned and well-maintained property is located in the fast-growing city of Perris, in Riverside County, California. The property has over 22,700 net square feet demised into 225 self storage spaces, plus 26 outdoor vehicle storage spaces and a two-bedroom apartment. The property boasted 95% occupancy.

“There were numerous offers and the property sold above a competing broker’s previous list price,” said Dean Keller who was retained after the owners terminated a previous listing with a national commercial real estate brokerage. “As I have always said, it is never a corporation that actually sells a property, it is an individual. Who that individual is and their track record is far more important than whether or not it is a big firm or a boutique firm."

Bancap Self Storage Group is one of the top self storage specialist brokers in the industry with a track record of over $1.4 billion in completed self storage sales. Dean Keller has specialized in self storage investments for 35 years.

For more information about this transaction, contact Bancap Self Storage Group at info@bancapselfstorage.com, or call Dean Keller at 949-715-2233 or visit the company web site at www.bancapselfstorage.com.

Contact Information:

Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.

Dean Keller

949-715-2233

Contact via Email

www.BancapSelfStorage.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/835674

Press Release Distributed by PR.com