Engage Virtual Range Opens in Avon Lake, Ohio

The first indoor virtual shooting range of its kind in Avon Lake, OH, is safe, judgment-free, and ideal for anyone from first-timers to lifelong gun enthusiasts.

Avon Lake, OH, May 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Expanding on the success of its existing location, Engage Virtual Range is opening its newest location in Avon Lake, Ohio. With 2900 square feet of updated and fully customized space, high-definition screens, and full surround sound, Engage Virtual Range is an immersive virtual shooting range experience for visitors of all interests and experience levels.

Engage Virtual Range utilizes virtual technology to simulate a live-fire range with none of the risks. The shooting bays immerse visitors in virtual technology that puts them front and center for all the action. Through the use of state-of-the-art virtual simulation guns, guests get the look, feel, and sounds of shooting an actual gun without the additional cost of ammo. EVR is specifically designed to cater to all experience levels with a judgment-free zone that focuses on education, building confidence, and the development of muscle memory.

“It continues to be our mission to equip everyone who comes through our doors, from law enforcement to CCW license holders to first-time shooters, with the tools necessary to build confidence and fine-tune skills in an environment that promotes education and growth,” said Chad Wilson, Co-Owner of Engage Virtual Range. “We are proud to create a unique offering that caters to the needs of law enforcement professionals, CCW license holders, and entertainment-seekers.”

Engage Virtual Range opened its first location in August of 2019 in Medina, Ohio, and is currently accepting reservations online. The new Avon Lake location will open on May 8th with a public open house. The new location is conveniently located on Route 83 and Pin Oak Parkway in Avon Lake, Ohio.

About Engage Virtual Range

Engage Virtual Range is a high-caliber training and virtual shooting range business serving everyone from novice shooters to expert marksman and law enforcement professionals. The technology utilizes authentic, life-like sim guns that give visitors a look, feel, and experience of shooting a real firearm without any of the hassles of a traditional gun range.

Engage Virtual Range is committed to providing a safe, judgment-free environment for everyone, from law enforcement professionals to first-time shooters. Our training and entertainment scenarios go beyond just the traditional prairie dog hunt. You can participate in next-level entertainment with fun and engaging scenarios and situational training that teaches you real-world skills, confidence, and accuracy.

