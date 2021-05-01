Sunrider Protects from the Sun with the Launch of Oi-Lin® Protective Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Torrance, CA, May 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, has recently released Oi-Lin® Protective Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, an enhanced reformulation of its best-selling Oi Lin® Deep Moisture Lotion SPF 25. This new ultra-sheer formula has a lighter feel, better absorbency, and even more moisturizing benefits.

Oi-Lin® Protective Moisturizer provides broad-spectrum, mineral-based protection against both UVA and UVB rays while deeply hydrating skin and helping to lock in moisture.

“It’s with genuine excitement that we announce the release of Oi-Lin® Protective Moisturizer,” said Eric Chen, Sunrider’s Chief of Global Manufacturing. “Sun care should be part of our everyday skincare routine, but so often typical sunscreens leave your skin with a streaky, greasy residue and often contain chemicals that can irritate your skin. Oi-Lin® Protective Moisturizer doesn’t have these problems and is actually good for your skin.”

Sunrider’s new broad spectrum sunscreen formula features key moisturizing ingredients such as:

Squalane (vegetable derived) hydrates and protects skin to help diminish visible signs of aging and support younger-looking skin.

Lysine PCA helps revitalize skin on a cellular level and has powerful antioxidant properties to protect against pollution and the damaging effects of free radicals.

Tocopheryl acetate, a form of vitamin E, is a natural skin-conditioning agent and powerful antioxidant. It helps combat free radicals and provides an added layer of protection against UV rays.

Avocado oil is one of the most penetrative of all plant oils and provides long-lasting moisturizing effects. Its potent humectant properties also promote skin softness and plumping hydration.

Sunrider uses mineral-based sunscreen ingredients that block and reflect harmful UV rays instead of using chemical sunscreen agents, which can be less effective and potentially irritating to the skin.

Oi-Lin® Protective Moisturizer uses skin-safe sunscreen ingredients:

Titanium dioxide is a mineral that safeguards skin from UVA and UVB radiation. Considered to have next to zero risk of skin irritation, it’s an ideal ingredient for sensitive skin.

Zinc oxide provides complete broad-spectrum protection against both burning and aging UV rays. It’s nonirritating, nonallergenic, noncomedogenic, and has skin-soothing properties.

Oi-Lin® SPF skincare products are powered by nature’s best sun-blocking minerals and high-performance herbal ingredients to nourish, moisturize, repair, and safeguard your skin.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen’s adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories.

