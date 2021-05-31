 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AVG Group Sarl Makes Strategic Investment in Norhybrid and Establishes US Feeder Fund

PRNewswire  
May 31, 2021 11:58am   Comments
Share:

OSLO, Norway and LUXEMBOURG, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVG Group Sarl (AVG) has invested $2,000,000 USD (17,000,000 NOK) into Norhybrid, a Norwegian producer of modular wind turbines capable of complementing existing solar infrastructure or a replacement solution. AVG's investment will be supported by SIVA, a division of the Norwegian Government, who will contribute an additional $1,000,000 in grants to Norhybrid.

Norhybrid was founded by Ole Vidar Homleid. Ole Vidar Homleid has over 25 years of Nordic renewable energy experience. Mr. Homleid has been a trusted consultant with the Norwegian Government to build scalable Wind Farms, Offshore Wind Development, Waste to Energy systems and other sustainable municipal initiatives. Norhybrid has existing power producing wind parks in Poland and Estonia and is expanding into the N. American renewable energy market with AVG.

AVG is active in Nordic growth equity market after having made two previous investments into two successful Solar EPC companies. "An investment into Norhybrid will compliment our existing portfolio of assets and provide an opportunity to bring modular wind technology to the mass markets, " says CEO Karl Andersen.

US Feeder Fund

AVG has established a US Based Feeder Fund called the 'Nordic ESG and Impact Fund LLC'. The Feeder Fund was established to accommodate N. American investors in a tax efficient structure. AVG has entered into a strategic relationship with Silver Leaf Partners LLC, a US based registered broker dealer. Silver Leaf has been growing their ESG and Impact practice in the United States and North America and sees a strategic value to working with AVG.

"Silver Leaf Partners is pleased to be consulting and advising AVG in the growing of their assets under management in North America," says Michael Scanlon, a senior advisor to the firm.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avg-group-sarl-makes-strategic-investment-in-norhybrid-and-establishes-us-feeder-fund-301302378.html

SOURCE AV Group Sarl

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com