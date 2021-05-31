Tafi Partners with Music Industry Icons at PIXELYNX

SALT LAKE CITY and LONDON and LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi, the leading provider of 3D avatar solutions, today announced a partnership with PIXELYNX, the new gaming venture created by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner, Dean Wilson, and Inder Phull. Tafi and PIXELYNX share a common vision of bringing digital avatar experiences to the "direct-to avatar" ecosystem, and will start by releasing Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collectibles in collaboration with broader gaming and music experiences in the virtual worlds.

Tafi's avatar technology, including their avatar and character creator (Astra SDK), enables brands to bring their digital content across the virtual platforms – including mobile, gaming, virtual reality, social media – to create unique, shared experiences. PIXELYNX, known by industry insiders as "the portal to the Metaverse", is focused on creating a bridge between digital collectibles, gaming, and virtual worlds.

"After an extensive review of potential partners, we chose Tafi because of their best-in-class technology combined with their creator-first approach," said Inder Phull, CEO and co-founder of PIXELYNX. "Not only do Tafi's solutions uniquely provide run-time avatar creation both in-game and in-application, it also allows for those same avatars to be teleported seamlessly into immersive experiences across the virtual worlds. We are excited at the expanded capabilities that this partnership brings for us and our clients."

"We are honored to work alongside the amazing team at PIXELYNX," said James Thornton, CEO at Tafi. "They are at the forefront of the digital revolution for music, gaming, fashion, art, and technology. As a company dedicated to democratizing the creation of digital content, we look forward to collaborating with PIXELYNX to help define the next generation of culture."

"With this strategic partnership, we will help shape the digital – and physi digital – transformation of brands in the fashion, media, and entertainment industries," said Preston Woo, CSO of Tafi. "We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with the creative luminaries at PIXELYNX."

This partnership is dedicated to providing groundbreaking launches in the fast-growing virtual and gaming environments, and driving new collaborations with the world's leading innovators and digital creators.

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture centered around the exploding "direct-to-avatar" ecosystem which has been created by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on creating a bridge between digital collectibles, gaming and virtual worlds. Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io .

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi's mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone and everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Tafi recently launched a series of NFTs with Champion , showcasing the versatility of this emerging medium. Tafi is also the developer of Daz 3D, a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere. Tafi's investors include Benchmark Capital, Columbia Capital, and Ponte Partners. Learn more at https://www.maketafi.com .

About Tafi's Astra SDK

Tafi's Astra SDK is a powerful character creator solution that helps creators streamline avatar creation, in-app purchases, and character customization. The Astra SDK empowers developers to deliver and monetize full-body 3D avatar creation experiences for games and apps across mobile, desktop, and VR/AR. Tafi's cutting-edge technology saves development time and is easy to implement on an affordable budget. Learn more at https://maketafi.com/Astra-SDK .

