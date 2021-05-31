 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)

PRNewswire  
May 31, 2021 4:10am   Comments
Share:

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, the number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ) increased as a result of the share split (ratio 10:1) that was resolved by Swedish Match AB's Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2021, through which each existing share was divided into ten shares.

As of May 31, 2021, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 1,580,000,000 shares (previously 158,000,000 shares). The share capital of 389,515,417.20 SEK remains unchanged. At the time of the publication of this press release, Swedish Match holds 8,602,380 shares in treasury.

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8 658 0441

Anders Larsson
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173

__________

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on May 31, 2021.

___________

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-match-ab--publ-,c3357222

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3357222/1425129.pdf

Swedish Match share split 2021 ENG

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-match-ab-publ-301302289.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com