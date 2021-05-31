 Skip to main content

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

PRNewswire  
May 31, 2021 2:18am   Comments
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 31 May, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 30,819,375 shares of Series A and 424,531,693 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 73,272,544.3.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CET on 31 May 2021.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3357068

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3357068/1424993.pdf

20210531 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-301302227.html

SOURCE SKF

