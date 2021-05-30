Youth Homes & Sallie Severns Announce New Partnership

CONCORD, Calif., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Homes, a Bay Area nonprofit dedicated to empowering and supporting the community's most vulnerable youth, is teaming up with Sallie Severns, State Farm Agency owner in Walnut Creek, to support the launch of Youth Homes' Empowerment Workshops.



Shatae Jones, Vice President of Youth Homes Residential Programs, shared, "Young people are eager to talk and be heard about the things that matter to them. Youth Homes is excited to utilize this opportunity to amplify youth voices. In collaboration with program participants, we will join alongside our young people to host and co-host a series of workshops supporting their personal, professional, financial, and educational goals.



A critical component of the initiative is the Youth Homes Tech Lab, which has been designed to help reduce the gap for youth impacted by the digital divide. Those with unequal access to the internet and other information and communication technologies are considered disadvantaged, as they have less access to digital information, including the ability to learn through digital means. Ms. Jones stated that "The Tech Lab will help to reduce inequity around access to the 'tools for success that many of us take for granted."



Sallie Severns, stated, "I'm thrilled to partner with Youth Homes on this new initiative to empower foster youth. Empowerment is the result of connection to resources and the ability to access information and learning freely, this translates into removing barriers that affect young people's access to personal well-being, financial independence, housing, and employment opportunities."



Ms. Severns plans to include Myles Gámez (https://www.mylesgamez.com/), a Computer Science student in the effort. Myles, who currently works at a Silicon Valley tech firm, plans to collaborate with Youth Homes to develop workshop curriculum. Myles Gamez said of his involvement, "I am excited to give back to my community in such a meaningful way. I want to help other young people realize their potential."



Youth Homes, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has empowered and supported current and former foster youth, young adults living with complex behavioral health challenges, and underserved children since 1965. We are fiercely committed to creating opportunities for youth to process and heal from trauma, develop self-sufficiency and confidence, build and create healthy, safe, and meaningful lives.



We believe it is our collective responsibility to join forces and empower these young people who face almost insurmountable challenges. Learn more us and our suite of programs designed to support and empower youth by visiting https://www.youthhomes.org/.



