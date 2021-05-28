Novelis to Provide Sustainable Aluminium Body Sheet to Nissan and Create Closed-Loop Recycling System

ZURICH, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, announced today that it will supply Nissan with sustainable, lightweight aluminium body sheet for the all-new Qashqai SUV and create a closed-loop recycling system in Europe.

The Nissan Qashqai, a best-selling SUV in the C-segment, will incorporate Novelis aluminium in the hood and doors to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency. Through Novelis' global Customer Solution Center network, engineers have proven to automakers that lightweighting with aluminium doors and hoods are a cost-effective way to reduce weight.

By using aluminium, the Qashqai has achieved 21kg of the total 60kg of body-in-white weight savings compared to the previous model. This demonstrates the growing trend by many major automakers to increase aluminium adoption in smaller vehicle segments and high volume production models.

"We are delighted to provide Nissan with sustainable aluminium body sheet solutions as they continue to design lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles with reduced life-cycle emissions," said Michael Hahne, VP Automotive, Novelis Europe. "Novelis is uniquely positioned to meet the increasing demand for automotive aluminium given its unmatched global footprint and ability to develop innovative, sustainable solutions. We look forward to working with Nissan as they continue to adopt more aluminium and increase their recycling capabilities."

Novelis and Nissan are also committed to achieving a more sustainable manufacturing process by establishing a closed-loop recycling system. Working together, Novelis will deliver aluminum material from its plant in Nachterstedt, Germany to Nissan's car plant in Sunderland UK, where it will then collect the manufacturing scrap and return it to Novelis recycling centers in Europe to be cast and rolled again for production by Nissan. This process creates a circular supply chain that helps both companies achieve their sustainability goals.

Novelis' ambition is to be the world's leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminium solutions that advance its business, the industry and the society toward the benefits of a circular economy. Global automotive customers turn to Novelis to help them develop circular economy solutions, like lightweighting and closed-loop recycling that help them sustainably achieve their design and manufacturing goals.

About Novelis



Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminium, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminium throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit www.novelis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novelis-to-provide-sustainable-aluminium-body-sheet-to-nissan-and-create-closed-loop-recycling-system-301301386.html

SOURCE Novelis Inc.