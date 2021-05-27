ConcertoCare Named Direct Contracting Entity by Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertoCare, the leading risk-bearing in-home primary care provider for seniors, was named a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (Innovation Center). As a DCE, ConcertoCare (listed as Perfect Health by CMMI, dba ConcertoCare) will now be able to offer its world-class care solution to Medicare patients who would benefit from advanced primary care in the home.

"At ConcertoCare, we deliver a truly patient-centric model by serving Medicare beneficiaries in their homes, where we can best understand and address their medical, behavioral and unmet social needs. Participating in the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation's Direct Contracting Model will enable us to provide care across the country in partnership with providers who wish to participate in our innovative model," said Julian Harris, MD, Chairman and CEO of ConcertoCare.

"This aligns with our vision to deliver a model of care nationwide that helps seniors live the best version of the life they want to live," said Amy Flaster, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ConcertoCare.

The first performance year started on April 1, 2021, and ConcertoCare will initially provide care in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Washington, with providers and beneficiaries in additional states expected to join over the coming months.

ConcertoCare is one of the nation's leading risk-based health care companies focused on providing integrated care for seniors where they are best served: in their homes. Composed collaboratively with patients, three individualized care programs are supported by a combination of in-home medical, behavioral and social services and enhanced via advanced proprietary technologies. With the ConcertoCare Partners program, patients with complex care needs keep their existing doctors and health plans while benefiting from additional in-home care, supports and coordination. The Geriatric Primary Care model offers in-home primary care for patients without an ongoing primary care physician. PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is for participants who wish to remain independent, and in their homes, but need nursing home-level care.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

The Direct Contracting Model is aimed at reducing expenditures and preserving or enhancing quality of care for beneficiaries in Medicare fee for service (FFS). The model creates opportunities for companies like ConcertoCare to participate with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in testing the next evolution of risk-sharing arrangements to produce value and high-quality health care. The program is expected to increase beneficiaries' access to innovative, affordable care while maintaining all original Medicare benefits.

ConcertoCare is one of the nation's leading risk-based health care companies delivering integrated care for vulnerable patients where they are best served: in their homes. ConcertoCare's in-home care model provides medical, behavioral and social services that are clinically proven to reduce hospital admissions, readmissions and emergency room visits, and increase annual wellness visits for the most vulnerable patients in the U.S., benefiting patients, payers and provider networks alike. ConcertoCare's approach is patient-centered, personalized and scalable, combining three leading-edge care delivery models with hyper-local social supports and care teams. Powered by Patient3D™, a custom-built, proprietary population health data and technology platform, ConcertoCare provides high-value complex care delivery at scale. For more information, visit www.concertocare.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

