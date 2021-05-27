Think Research Signs Multi-Year Contract to Expand Clinical Content Solutions Across Hospitals in Saudi Arabia

This partnership further broadens the Company's presence in the Middle East and has the potential to extend into other healthcare settings

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce today its multi-year partnership with the leading hospital information system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to deploy Think's clinical content software across hospitals in the country, further expanding the Company's footprint in the Kingdom.

Think has partnered with OASIS, an electronic medical record system vendor active across 41 Saudi hospitals representing 10,000 beds, to implement the Company's clinical decision support tools. Think's library of more than 12,000 leading clinical decision support tools are designed to deliver the latest evidence-based knowledge to clinicians at the patient point of care, through a software as a service (SaaS) model.

This means healthcare providers in the country will have access to Think's evidence-based support tools embedded directly within their existing software system, improving clinical workflow and driving best practice.

This partnership has the ability to extend into other healthcare settings in the Kingdom and is a natural extension of Think's work in the Middle East. The Company has delivered software-based healthcare solutions in both public and private hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia since 2019.

Think works in collaboration with a number of international expert groups and was selected last year to create clinical content for the Saudi Ministry of Health's COVID-19 response. These materials allowed Saudi healthcare providers to standardize care at the patient bedside and help prevent transmission of the virus.

Think CEO Sachin Aggarwal said "Expanding our reach in the Middle East is a key priority for Think as we grow our global footprint. We are thrilled to work with OASIS to bring our leading software solutions to 41 of the top hospitals in the Kingdom and strengthen our presence in the region."

"This partnership will allow more clinicians to have convenient access to Think's library of clinical content directly by embedding it within their electronic medical record system. It's a fantastic example of how our software seamlessly fits within existing workflows and adds value."

OASIS CEO Thamer Shaker said "There is no doubt that we view this partnership as a beneficial addition to both sides. We believe it increases the strength of our system and it will help both companies enter new markets. We are also pleased to be adding to our EMR in a way that supports our partners across the health sector."

Think's leading healthcare solutions are used by more than 300,000 clinicians across the world in more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

