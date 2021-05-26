DigniFi Partners with TruVideo to Help Service Centers and Dealerships Close More Repair Orders with Better Clarity and Finance Options for Customers

SEATTLE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigniFi, an automotive financing platform, today announced a new partnership with TruVideo, a leading video and texting platform, to help auto service centers and dealerships close more repair orders by offering greater clarity and access to new finance options to customers with automotive repair needs. Service advisors can explain needed repairs transparently to customers using TruVideo's video-first texting platform and offer access to DigniFi finance options to pay for repairs.

The two biggest obstacles service advisors face in closing orders with customers who need expensive repairs are lack of trust and affordability. The DigniFi-TruVideo partnership addresses both barriers, streamlining conversations between service advisors and customers. When service advisors show customers exactly what repairs are needed and provide a detailed explanation using the TruVideo platform, that addresses customers' trust concerns.

When the video text includes an offer to finance the repair through the DigniFi platform, it provides access to credit for customers which is especially important in an uncertain economy. Service centers and dealerships that use these streamlined communication methods and financing options to get service done on the same day can build customer loyalty and trust. They can also reduce customer decline rates and increase acceptance of repair recommendations to generate more revenue.

"This is a strategic partnership that gives dealerships and service centers the power to close more deals while getting customers back on the road without worry," said Richard Counihan, CEO of DigniFi. "TruVideo's platform significantly improves the customer experience by making communication more direct and transparent, and by working together, we can tackle the finance side of the equation too."

Under the new partnership, service centers and dealerships that currently use the TruVideo texting platform will now be notified about new financing opportunities available to their customers through DigniFi. Also, under the partnership, TruVideo capabilities are now available to service centers and dealerships that partner with DigniFi, increasing the potential customer base for the companies while helping services centers and dealerships close more repair orders and drive more revenue.

"We are excited about a partnership with DigniFi, said Joe Shaker, CEO of TruVideo. "We're both committed to helping service centers and dealerships increase revenue, and by giving customers an option to pay for the work overtime after the service advisor explains needed repairs, we can improve the customer experience."

DigniFi connects consumers with lenders to help people more easily afford auto repairs, upgrades, accessories, and trade-ins with flexible payment terms. Customers simply use their personal smartphones to apply for financing and receive an instant decision from a lender. Automotive businesses that offer DigniFi increase annual revenue by up to 20 percent on average.

About DigniFi

DigniFi is a platform company that connects consumers with lenders for car repairs, tires, accessories, and other auto-related needs. The automated, contactless process serves up financial products through the point of sale at car dealerships and independent repair shops. DigniFi provides consumers with access to fixed payment plans. The loans are originated by WebBank. To date, DigniFi has provided access to over USD $120 million in loans in partnership with more than 5,000 auto service centers. For more information, please visit www.dignifi.com.

About TruVideo

TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo's platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo. For more information, visit https://truvideo.com/

