SDI Presence Secures Significant Investment from Abry Partners

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) has secured a minority investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector focused private equity firm. The investment will fund the firm's continued growth in government, utility and private sector technology markets through acquisitions and organic expansion of its footprint nationally. No further terms of the transaction were disclosed.

MBE-Certified SDI Presence Poised for Major Growth, Extending Impact on Minority Business Communities Nationwide

Founded in 1996 and reacquired under the SDI Presence name in 2016, SDI is the trusted technology provider for large, complex IT systems environments including those at the City of Chicago, Exelon, California Highway Patrol, WE Energies, State of Illinois, multiple California cities and national Category X airports. The firm specializes in highly responsive and flexible managed services programs led by hyperlocal teams and featuring legacy IT modernization programs including cloud, mobile, and cognitive solutions. Customer-centric in its business operations, SDI has an 89 Net Promoter Score (NPS) in 2020, and a 94% customer satisfaction score across its client portfolio for the past 5 years.

As a minority-owned business, SDI actively incorporates diversity throughout its operations, including minority workforce internship and apprentice programs and managing its own MBE partner network, with which SDI spent over $24M in 2020. The firm employs over 260 business and technology professional and an additional 100 affiliated MBE partner colleagues, and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Sacramento. SDI has been repeatedly recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by the Chicago Tribune, Crain's Business and Built in Chicago.

"In SDI, we see an outstanding IT services business that is answering the call for greater diversity in critical IT service providers," said Brian St. Jean, an Abry Partner. "We are excited to support the SDI Presence team in accelerating their efforts to replicate their service model and build out their MBE network in the public and private sectors nationwide. With their tremendous reputation, experienced management team, and powerful culture, SDI is the right platform for our strategic support in its next phase of growth in the IT infrastructure and managed services space."

"This investment acknowledges both SDI's business model, and Abry's unique appreciation of the immense potential of minority firms of scale in today's business climate," said David A. Gupta, Founder and CEO of SDI. "We are thrilled to be part of the Abry portfolio of companies, and we look forward to working with Abry as we capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead."

About SDI Presence LLC (www.sdipresence.com)

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

