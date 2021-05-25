Arria NLG partners with Sports Analytics Leader, Boost Sport AI to Empower and Ignite Media, Sports Betting and e-commerce with AI and Data-Driven Natural-Language Content

MORRISTOWN, N.J. and SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Arria NLG , a leading provider of Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology, today announced a strategic alliance with Boost Sport AI to power digital storytelling across sports media, sports betting, and e-commerce.

The two companies are launching a no-code AI platform that allows content creators to build and deploy authentic sports stories with extreme personalization and limitless scale.

"When it comes to fan engagement in sport, there's been a trend away from authenticity that views the fan only as a consumer," said Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, CEO of Boost. "But people want to feel the raw emotion of sport. Whether someone is watching a game, purchasing sneakers, or searching for college basketball lines while placing a bet, we want to provide them with the experience of having their favorite coach or athlete right alongside them. This is how we differentiate ourselves in the market on personalization."

The AI extracts and writes sports insights and data-driven stories that are relevant and personalized to the end user. Marketing teams can continuously edit and control the voice and vernacular of the AI to ensure brand alignment across different channels while in production. Watch a short demo video here .

"Through unprecedented digital access, fans have become increasingly savvy – and demanding – when it comes to their sport experience," said Tim Mitchell, VP-GTM for the new partnership, and former NIKE executive. "This new platform will allow brands across the sport ecosystem to accelerate their go-to-market performance through the personalization of a one-to-one relationship in the unique voice of every fan."

Corporate marketing teams can select the sport, end user features for personalization, and types of narratives for NCAA March Madness, Premier League bets, or other insights their customers want."

Through its alliance with Boost, Arria NLG further reinforces its position in the sports media and betting ecosystem as well as continues to expand its presence in e-commerce. Arria's well-deserved reputation as the global NLG leader reflects its relentless focus on instant conversion of multiple data streams into visuals and expertly written narrative analysis, including out-of-the-box solutions.

Jorge Costa, director of analytics at Boost, previously led the R&D group for the Detroit Pistons and also worked for the NBA's data team. As he explains it, "We put a priority on explaining complex data. For coaches, we connect video to insights, and for fans we use language to help them see the game they love in new ways. What we do best is bridge the gap between PhD statisticians, seasoned scouts, and avid fans."

"Sport is the universal language around the world today, and continues to challenge, inspire and unify us unlike anything else," said Sharon Daniels, CEO of Arria. "Bringing human language to digital sport through this new platform for content creators will make this experience even more dynamic."

