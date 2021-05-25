Trawick International Is Pleased To Announce Its New Partnership With Travel Insurance Aggregator, Yonder Travel Insurance

FAIRHOPE, Ala., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Yonder Travel Insurance.

"Partnering with Yonder will help many people easily obtain a travel insurance plan that meets their needs and price point," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "My team and I are excited to be working with an organization that has such a wonderful social mission on top of providing great value to their customers."

The experts at Yonder have poured over hundreds of policies from the top travel insurance providers in the United States to provide travelers' best travel insurance recommendations. Throughout this tough past year, Yonder has committed to donating meals to vulnerable children in need in Nepal and SE Asia with each policy sold.

Trawick International offers various international and domestic travel insurance plans and research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick International strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations. The Trawick International travel insurance plans do not exclude losses due to COVID-19. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.

About Trawick International:



Trawick International has been a leading travel insurance provider and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit www.trawickinternational.com.

Media Contact:

John DeLibero

Director of Corporate Communications

+1-646-522-1465

John.Delibero@TrawickInternational.com

www.facebook.com/trawickinternational

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trawick-international-is-pleased-to-announce-its-new-partnership-with-travel-insurance-aggregator-yonder-travel-insurance-301298858.html

SOURCE Trawick International