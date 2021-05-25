Buchanan & Edwards Awarded Defense Intelligence Agency's 10-Year SITE III Contract

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan & Edwards Inc. (BE), an award-winning and fast-growing technology leader delivering transformative solutions to the national security community, has been awarded a multi-recipient contract on the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) 10-year, $12.6 billion dollar, Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contract vehicle.

DIA's SITE III contract is a third generation, Multi-Award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (MAIDIQ) vehicle designed to respond to the agency's evolving, mission-critical information technology (IT) needs in the United States and abroad through 2031. SITE III will provide strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services to facilitate mission operations and help modernize the agency's infrastructure, systems, and applications. As a recipient of this contract, BE is positioned to help achieve SITE III's strategic goals, which include providing customer-centric solutions, delivering data to the point of need, optimizing the DIA CIO core, and equipping the workforce.

"We are honored to have been selected by the DIA's CIO to support SITE III and are ready to assist the warfighters, policymakers, and acquisition leaders across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise. BE is committed to helping solve present and future challenges of national security and we are excited to be a part of this critical initiative," noted Eric Olson, CEO of Buchanan & Edwards.

BE delivers a wide range of services and solutions designed to meet the most significant national security challenges of the 21st Century. With over 20 years of experience supporting more than 100 contracts, BE has served US Government clients in both technology and human-centric projects spanning data analytics, cybersecurity, intelligence operations, cloud and infrastructure, agile software development/DEVSECOPS, and policy; just to name a few.

"BE's continued growth as a leader in the national security sector is a testament to our proven ability to deliver results that exceed both mission and client expectations," remarked Mohamed Elansary, VP of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives at Buchanan & Edwards. "We work side-by-side with our clients; helping them leverage the latest tools, processes, and technologies to improve agility, efficiency, and speed."

Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has served as a trusted partner on missions of vital importance to the defense, intelligence, and law enforcement communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.

