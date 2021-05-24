Former Delivery Dudes market in Franklin, TN is joining delivery.com

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com today announced that it will power local online food and alcohol ordering and delivery in Nashville suburbs Brentwood, Franklin, Thompson Station and Spring Hill, Tennessee. The Franklin market was formerly operated by a Delivery Dudes licensee, who now joins the delivery.com platform to serve consumers and corporate clients. This market is now available on the delivery.com website and app. delivery.com now connects more than two and a half million customers and corporate clients to more than 19,000 restaurants, liquor stores, dry cleaners and other local businesses in 2,500 cities and growing.

Customers who live in Franklin and the surrounding area can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants and liquor stores for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants and liquor stores.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

delivery.com Office: corporate clients can order catering, set up individual ordering for their offices, or use the Group Order feature.

"When the Franklin market joins our platform, it's important to us to be able to bring their customers the quality they've come to expect," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "This market is well established in the community, and we're proud to be able to use our tech and tools to power a better ordering experience."

Local places customers love will be available for ordering, such as Mere Bulles, Mellow Mushroom, Burger-Up, and Pueblo Real/Tito's Mexican restaurants. The current management in Franklin will remain local.

"Serving our community with delivery.com will allow us to provide great service to customers, restaurant partners, and delivery partners," said Guy Stanke, a former Delivery Dudes licensee. "delivery.com allows us to offer great technology across the board while still remaining locally owned and operated."



The announcement in Franklin is part of a rapid series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes after delivery.com announced a rapid series of launches nationwide. The former Franklin, TN Delivery Dudes market plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Ordering and office ordering features, as well as expanded offerings beyond food delivery. For a limited time, the Franklin market is offering $10 off orders of $15 or more to first-time users of delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,500 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

Trademarks and/or trademark registrations referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Each party's statements are made by such party solely on its own behalf and each party is solely responsible for the accuracy of its respective statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-delivery-dudes-market-in-franklin-tn-is-joining-deliverycom-301297662.html

SOURCE delivery.com