Teamster Carhaul Members Approve One-Year Contract Extension

PRNewswire  
May 21, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamster carhaul members have overwhelmingly approved a one-year contract extension that provides Maintenance of Benefits and monetary increases for bargaining unit employees.

The one-year extension was approved by a 90.45 to 9.55 percent margin. Workers voted over the past several weeks, and votes were counted today.

"We are pleased that our members agreed with the unanimous decision of the union's bargaining committee that this proposal is in the best interests of our members," said Kevin Moore, Director of the Teamsters Carhaul Division and Co-Chairman of the Teamsters National Automobile Transporters Industry Negotiating Committee. "The pandemic continues to cause severe economic impacts and this extension will allow the union to prepare for normal negotiations next year."

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues that have ravaged the auto industry over the past year. Several large automakers have had to cut production this year over disruptions due to COVID-19 that resulted in a global chip shortage.

The extension provides workers with a repeat of the last year of the existing contract, which contains the highest monetary increases within the current contract. It also maintains health, welfare and pension benefits.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: 

Galen Munroe, (202) 439-7427

gmunroe@teamster.org                  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamster-carhaul-members-approve-one-year-contract-extension-301297117.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

