Paragon Space Development Corporation® Awarded Two New NASA Contracts

TUCSON, Ariz., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation (Paragon) is proud to announce that it has been awarded new work under NASA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. This new selection of awards under the SBIR Phase II round is worth a total of $105 million with awardees being presented up to $750,000 in funding for their technical solutions and platforms.

Paragon's two awards, for a total of $1.5M under this program, are to further develop two specific technologies: ISRU Collector of Ice in a Cold Lunar Environment (ICICLE) and Mechanical-compression Aerobot for extended Range Venus ExpLoration (MARVEL).

ICICLE is an In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) platform that is dedicated to advancing human spaceflight operations into deep space and establishing a long term human presence on the Moon and Mars. ICICLE is designed to support the generation of potable water by simultaneously collecting and purifying water vapor from lunar ice collected via a wide range of lunar ice mining techniques.

MARVEL, which will support NASA's efforts to conduct scientific exploration and understanding of Venus, consists of an autonomous robotic balloon vehicle capable of exercising trajectory and/or altitude control in the atmosphere of Venus. MARVEL accomplishes the goal of Venus exploration by combining advanced material configurations with innovative thermal control configurations for the payload, allowing it to withstand the harsh conditions natural to Venus.

"Paragon is excited to be awarded this work under the SBIR Program, and we are confident that our experience, incredibly talented staff, and corporate commitment to the maturation of innovative and enabling technologies will help NASA move forward in the exploration and development of space," said Barry Finger, Vice President of Engineering for Paragon. "The SBIR Program represents the very best of government and industry coming together to address key technological challenges in an expedited and affordable fashion. We are grateful for the opportunity to support our NASA partners and we are ready to forge ahead!"

For over 28 years, Paragon has been a trusted leader in providing extreme environment life support and thermal control solutions – including spacecraft life support systems, thermal control radiators, and next generation cooling systems – to support mission critical operations for space, military and commercial customers around the world.

