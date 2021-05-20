Growing Marketing Agency Expands to Nashville in Landmark Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artist Evolution LLC, an award-winning marketing agency with locations in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fayetteville, Arkansas, has announced its expansion into Nashville, Tennessee, following a partnership with local business leader John Taylor.

Since its inception in 2007, The Artist Evolution (TAE) has steadily grown to become a nationally recognized name in the marketing industry. On the cusp of their recent expansion into Atlanta, the rapidly growing agency set its sights on Nashville to widen its footprint and to help even more businesses thrive through digital marketing. TAE clients have described its high-touch service as "Madison Avenue quality meets Southern charm and trust."

To make this expansion possible, Derek Champagne, founder and owner of The Artist Evolution, partnered with John Taylor, a seasoned business leader in the Nashville region and the longstanding owner of Minuteman Press and NashvillePrinting.com. As the President and Co-founder of The Artist Evolution - Nashville, Taylor will aim to use his years of experience in marketing to help businesses thrive in an increasingly digital consumer landscape.

"Nashville is a market that we are very excited about, and finding the right partner who aligned with our core values and vision for growth was critical," said Derek Champagne, founder and CEO of The Artist Evolution. "John more than meets our criteria, with his 25-plus year business reputation in this market, and we aligned closely on values, vision, and team culture."

When asked about the importance of this partnership, John Taylor added the following: "In today's technology-driven marketing climate, having an experienced and knowledgeable marketing team on your side has never been more important for businesses. Needless to say, I can't wait to start providing that much-needed resource to local businesses through The Artist Evolution - Nashville."

To learn more about The Artist Evolution - Nashville and their services, visit www.taenashville.com.

About The Artist Evolution

The Artist Evolution is a full-service marketing agency with locations in Fayetteville, AR; Atlanta, GA; and Nashville, TN. The Artist Evolution provides businesses across the United States with a wide range of marketing related services, from website development and optimization to graphic design, copywriting, lead generation, ad management, and more.

To learn more, visit their website at www.theartistevolution.com

Media Contact:

Derek Champagne

(479) 222-0399

Derek@TheArtistEvolution.com

Related Images

the-artist-evolution-nashville.png

The Artist Evolution - Nashville

The Artist Evolution expands to Nashville, Tennessee.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-marketing-agency-expands-to-nashville-in-landmark-partnership-301296537.html

SOURCE The Artist Evolution