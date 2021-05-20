Advanced Human Imaging Partners with Jana Care on Virtual Care Offering for Smartphone Blood Tests

PERTH, Australia, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: AHI) ("AHI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet with U.S. based Jana Care Inc. (Jana Care), a developer and manufacturer of the Aina Blood Monitoring Device (the Aina Device).

The Aina technology is a multi-parameter platform that performs biochemistry, immunoassays, enzymatic assays, and chemical affinity to provide a quantitative readout in several chronic disease categories, including diabetes, in minutes. The diagnostic sensor can plug into any smartphone to analyse HbA1c, blood glucose, haemoglobin, serum creatinine, lipids and other tests from a capillary blood sample. Aina can be used by patients for self-monitoring and by healthcare providers for public health or point-of-care testing.

"Jana will provide an important addition to the virtual care service we offer our partners and the patient population they service," said Vlado Bosanac, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AHI. "Together we will offer enhanced diagnostic services, at a lower cost that bypasses the need for expensive inpatient screenings and bloodwork. Through our BodyScan and FaceScan offering, we can assist providers in identifying risk parameters of chronic disease and identify the need for a blood test. Now, through the Aina Device, we can facilitate the draw, analysis and provide diagnostic reports for patients, doctors and care providers – all remotely."

Rajen Dalal, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Jana Care said: "Jana Care's quantitative digital fingerstick tests for heart, kidney and diabetes, combined with AHI's MultiScan suite of optical imaging applications using the smartphone, completes the circle to provide a 360-degree view of an individual's health and wellness. COVID put to rest any doubts there may have been regarding the potential value of remote monitoring with smartphone-based telemedicine and telediagnostics. We are only at the beginning of this digital health revolution and will see the impact of these technologies grow as they help reduce the progression of chronic disease and bring down healthcare costs."

The Aina Device has received 510k clearance from the U.S. FDA for HbA1c (glycosylated haemoglobin) monitoring of diabetes.

