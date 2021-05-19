Higher Logic Announces Partnership with Association Technology Solutions to Bring New Innovations to iMIS Customers

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the industry-leading community engagement platform, has announced today a partnership with Association Technology Solutions (ATS) to build the next generation of Higher Logic products and the iMIS Engagement Management System from Advanced Solutions International (ASI). This innovative solution will give Higher Logic iMIS customers a unique 360-degree view of their members enabling them to further enhance the member experience.

Key improvements include:

Dynamic synchronization of profile fields empowering contextual based content

New query content for the creation and management of use case driven lists

Ability to manage custom fields in your member data

Writeback key community and campaign engagement activity to iMIS for outcome driven dashboard views

"Now more than ever it's critical that we support the member journey. At Higher Logic, our experience in supporting over 11 million iMIS association members with community engagement solutions gave us the foundation to innovate and grow, and we are just getting started," said Higher Logic Chief Product Officer, James Willey. "This partnership with ATS is the next step in our journey where key business processes come to life, from marketing tools designed for the association marketer, to a purpose-built community designed for and by association experiences."

As one of the global leaders in iMIS solution providers, ATS has a unique blend of experience in association management, accounting, and computer technology. iMIS fuses database management and web publishing into a single system to help associations with operational efficiencies, revenue growth, and continuous performance improvement.

"Association Technology Solutions is excited to bring our vast iMIS knowledge and long history of integrating iMIS with third party solutions together with the knowledge and skill of the Higher Logic team to deliver the next generation integration between Higher Logic and the iMIS Engagement Management System," said Randy Richter, Director of Technology Solutions and Partner at ATS. "We look forward to the new power this will give iMIS users."

"We are thrilled to build on our great partnership with Higher Logic and help bring these new innovations to life," said Edward Wendling, Vice President of Marketing at ASI. "When our customers leverage the collective strength of these integrations, it will create an elevated experience for their members."

Higher Logic and ASI will be doing a series of webinars that demonstrate how the application of these integrations help empower associations to engage members in new ways. Visit higherlogic.com for the full webinar series.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 42 countries worldwide. For more information, visit HigherLogic.com

About ATS

Association Technology Solutions, LLC (ATS) was founded in 2006 by the staff of ATS, Inc., which was formed in 1995. Besides selling and supporting total iMIS software solutions, our staff are also experts in web development and design, databases, programming, and using technology to improve business processes. As an Authorized iMIS Solutions Provider (AiSP), ATS has a unique blend of experience in association management, accounting and computer technology distinguishing us as one of the leading iMIS solution providers in the country. ATS focuses on the sales, support and training of the iMIS software solution.

