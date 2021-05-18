Next Level Urgent Care Partners With Songkran to Provide PRIME Employee Health Benefits

HOUSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC partners with popular Houston Galleria area restaurant, Songkran Thai Kitchen, to provide employees comprehensive health benefits through its new PRIME employer services program.

As restaurants begin to regain their footing following COVID-19 restrictions, Songkran owner and founder Ashok Rao, who committed to full employee retention throughout the pandemic, goes a step further - providing affordable, shared-cost employee health coverage to his uninsured staff.

Through Next Level PRIME, a health coverage program offered directly to employers and serving as primary or supplemental healthcare, Songkran employees have access to a range of primary care and urgent care services at all Next Level Urgent Care clinics throughout Houston and surrounding area.

With PRIME, employees and their family members also have access to 24/7 connection with a navigator, telemedicine, mental health services and more, as well as on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to Rao, the program enables him to ease the healthcare burden for his employees and their family members, while underscoring his commitment to a healthy work environment.

"The past year has been challenging for the restaurant industry. We made decisions not for the short-term but rather long-term success," said Rao.

"Our employees are a key part of that success and an area in which we choose to invest. The Next Level PRIME program helps us do this by bridging a gap that exists in healthcare and providing peace of mind for them and their family members," added Rao.

According to Allyson Cooper, vice president of business development for Next Level Urgent Care, the Next Level PRIME program not only helps small businesses provide affordable health coverage, but also adds value to existing employee benefits and health insurance offerings.

"An investment in this type of program keeps employees healthier, underscoring that they are valued and vital to the organization," said Cooper.

As businesses begin moving forward post pandemic, PRIME organizers work closely with employers to customize employee plans specific to need.

Next Level founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze MD, said the PRIME program is part of an ongoing effort to support businesses of all sizes, which, along with a healthy workforce, are key in overcoming the setbacks of this past year and strengthening communities.

"We are building a bridge based on trusted relationships with our business partners. Our employer solutions continually evolve to meet their needs, helping to protect their most valuable asset, their workforce, amid ongoing COVID concerns and rising healthcare costs," said Breeze.

About Next Level Urgent Care

The largest and fastest growing woman-owned Urgent Care organization in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care and its family of urgent cares across the Houston Metro Area and onsite employee health and wellness clinics are the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, Next Level represents a new type of urgent care organization.

About Songkran Thai Kitchen

In conjunction with a renowned award-winning Thai Chef, prominent Houston Angel investor Ashok Rao, opened "Songkran Thai Kitchen" seven years ago. The concept, the first of its kind in Houston, is a restaurant for a fine dining experience with Thai cuisine. The restaurant features traditional Thai cuisine with an extensive wine list, set in the upscale area of Uptown Park in Houston's Galleria area.

