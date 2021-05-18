Worklio Partners with Leading PEO FrankCrum

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FrankCrum has chosen Worklio™ as its new Human Capital Management (HCM) technology platform for its 4,000 client companies and its 70,000 worksite employees.

The Worklio HCM is an all-in-one platform that includes a powerful Payroll Engine and comprehensive modules for Human Resources, Workers' Compensation and Benefits. Worklio is designed to manage the information for a large number of employers within a highly secure environment.

FrankCrum is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers comprehensive outsourced HR, Payroll and Payroll Administration, Employee Benefits and Benefits Administration, and Workers' Compensation services.

"We evaluated multiple possible solutions to modernize our back-end systems and chose Worklio," said Farid Nagji, Executive VP of Operations and Technology for FrankCrum. "They offered us a flexible and advanced technology platform with critical system security to protect our clients' valuable and confidential information. This will allow us to advance our system scalability while maintaining superior service to our clients, which is the essence of our brand value. Our approach in adopting Worklio is unique and custom. We will integrate Worklio with MyFrankCrum, our proprietary customer- and employee-facing portal, which earns us a competitive advantage. We can optimize the customer's experience and leverage Worklio as part of our business platform to support the uniqueness of our PEO service model, forged over almost 40 years in business. This is not a cookie-cutter implementation; rather, it's an innovative partnership, based on a strategy to exploit the strengths of both parties: Worklio and FrankCrum."

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with FrankCrum," said Azadeh Banai, President of Worklio. "We take pride in the innovative software that we have developed and we hope to share our technological solutions with more PEOs who are interested in upgrading to a safe, secure and superior platform. We are able to customize our platform for customers and their clients, quickly adjusting to specific real-world requirements. We also have options to license our source code to large HR providers who want to use the innovative design, like FrankCrum."

Worklio is a state-of-the-art Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that is built on the latest Microsoft® .Net and MS SQL Technology Stack, designed and optimized for the Microsoft® Azure Cloud, and available 24 x 7 across all devices.

To see the software in action, send an email to demo@worklio.com.

About Worklio

Worklio™ is an HR platform purpose-built for PEOs, ASOs and Staffing Firms that includes Payroll, Workers' Compensation, Benefits and more. It is an intuitive and user-friendly SaaS system that automates the time-consuming and burdensome administrative tasks of running a company so that people can focus on their mission and vision. Visit www.worklio.com.

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a PEO helping business owners to boost HR capabilities and broaden convenient services and benefits to employees. Visit www.frankcrum.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worklio-partners-with-leading-peo-frankcrum-301293982.html

SOURCE Worklio